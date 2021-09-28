2Africa to connect additional 1.8 billion internet users in Asia

The 2Africa consortium has announced the extension of its fibre optic cable that will connect Arabian Gulf, India and Pakistan through a new branch, the 2Africa PEARLS.

The consortium which comprises China Mobile International, Facebook, MTN GlobalConnect, Orange, stc, Telecom Egypt, Vodafone and WIOCC expect the new link to provide high speed internet connectivity to additional 1.8 billion people in nine countries in Asia.

“As announced in May 2020, 2Africa was planned to directly bring seamless international connectivity to 1.2 billion people. Today, with 2Africa PEARLS, 2Africa will be providing international connectivity to an additional 1.8 billion people–that’s 3 billion people, representing 36% of the global population,” said the firm in a communiqué.

With the new extension, the 2Africa fibre optic cable will become the longest submarine cable in the world with a total length of 45,000km connecting Africa, Europe and Asia through Egypt.

Countries which will have additional landing locations include Oman, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Iraq, Pakistan, India and Saudi Arabia.

The new branch joins recently announced extensions to the Canary Islands, the Seychelles, Comoros Islands, Angola, and a new landing to south-east Nigeria, the consortium said.

The consortium expects the new connection to provide wider services in education to healthcare, and businesses, providing economic and social benefits that come from increased connectivity.

Alcatel Submarine Networks has been contracted to deploy the new link.