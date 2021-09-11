IRB Seven’s world circuit: Kenya in tricky pool A in Canada

The national men’s rugby sevens team ‘Shujaa’ will face South Africa, Spain and Mexico in pool A of the opening leg of the 2021 World Rugby Seven’s Circuit in Vancouver, Canada.

Twelve teams have been divided into three pools of four teams each in the tournament that will be held on September 18th-19th2021.

New Zealand, Fiji, France and Samoa skipped the leg.

Pool B has Great Britain, Ireland and invitational sides Hong Kong and Jamaica.

Group C consists USA, hosts Canada as well as invitational teams Germany and Chile.

The Vancouver tournament will be followed by a second leg which will be held in Edmonton in Canada a weekend later.

The 2021 series will see no team being relegated whereas results will not be used for seeding for any other forthcoming tournament.

The complete World Rugby Sevens Series Circuit schedule is expected to be announced later this month.

Vancouver 7s Pools

Pool A: South Africa, Kenya 7s, Spain, Mexico

Pool B: Great Britain, Ireland, Hong Kong, Jamaica

Pool C: USA, Canada, Germany, Chile