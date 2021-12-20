Kenya’s Varani elected vice president of Africa shooting federation

ByBernard Okumu
Recently elected National Olympic Committee of Kenya NOC-K, deputy Secretary General  Shoaib Vayani has been elected as first Vice President Africa Sports Shooting Federation on a 4 year term.

Varani was elected during the continental shooting federation’s polls held Sunday in Cairo,Egypt.

Mr. Shoaib who was a board member ten years ago before moving up to 4th Vice president for eight years polled 16 out of  the 19 votes.

“15 years ago, we were 7 active member countries.  Now we have 19 and growing, it’s a humbling experience to serve in a sport that has a special place in my heart.” Mr. Shoaib explains.

“I Would also like to thank CS Amb. Amina Mohamed.  PS Joe Okudo For their continuous support to Shooting. To thank Chairman Charles Mukindia Fire Arm licensing board for their overwhelming backing to Sports Shooting. National police service, DCI, KDF and affiliate clubs in supporting Sports shooting activities. The President and executive board members of National Olympic committee and affiliate federations in supporting me in the new role of Deputy Secretary General which has really helped in our Continental General Assembly’’,Shoaib remarked.

  

