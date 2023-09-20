The program supports identified projects annually for a maximum of three years, focusing on establishing mid and long-term development strategies, improving laws and systems, planning infrastructure, and financing plans.

The Kenyan and Korean governments have today announced the conclusion of the second phase of Economic Innovation Partnership Program (EIPP) projects aimed at fast-tracking the development of Konza Technopolis.

The announcement follows the successful implementation of the first EIPP projects in March 2022, which included the development of the smart city master plan and the feasibility study of the integrated control center.

Focusing on security operations, the establishment of an intelligent transport system, and smart mobility plans that meet the urban functions of the city and consultation for the establishment of a startup ecosystem in Konza smart City.

Speaking on the sidelines of the final reporting session in Nairobi, KOTRA Kenya MD, Ik Hyun Eom, lauded the relations between the Korea and Kenya governments and noted that they are pleased to record significant success during the implementation of the EIPP projects, and that the two governments look forward to a successful third phase.

“Our intention is to deepen our cooperation through the promotion of public-private partnerships so that the Korean Business communities can also get involved during the development of Konza Technopolis”.

He said that once complete, Konza Technopolis will act as a standard and a technical innovation icon within the east african region on his part, Konza Technopolis Development Authority (KoTDA) Chief Executive Officer,John Paul Okwiri.

The implementation of a smart transportation corridor between Konza City and Nairobi would enhance trade and improve connectivity within Nairobi and its environs.

“The intelligent transport system is one of the four projects that has been successfully studied and once implemented, Konza will essentially act as a strategic logistics hub between Nairobi and Mombasa”.

EIPP is an extended cooperation grant model from the Korean government meant to foster mutually beneficial relationships between partner countries and Korea.

The program supports identified projects annually for a maximum of three years, focusing on establishing mid and long-term development strategies, improving laws and systems, planning infrastructure, and financing plans.

The 2022/23 Kenya-Korea EIPP was implemented by the Korea Trade-Investment and Promotion Agency (KOTRA).

and the Konza Technopolis Development Authority (KoTDA).