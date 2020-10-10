2nd National Prayer Day underway at State House

Written By: Christine Muchira
13

President Uhuru Kenyatta has convened an inter-faith National Prayer Service at State House, Nairobi for the second National Prayer Day.

On Wednesday the Head of State declared this weekend a weekend of National Prayer starting from Friday 9th to Sunday 11th October 2020.

Kenyans are encouraged to pray for the country in their usual places of worship in compliance with COVID-19 containment protocols.

The latest development comes just days, after President Kenyatta in his 12th address to the Nation, announced that churches would be allowed to host a third of their capacity in strict compliance to the COVID-19 protocols.

Under the revised protocols, a church with a 30,000-capacity auditorium can now host 10,000 worshipers provided distancing guidelines are enforced.

The announcement was preceded by the COVID-19 national conference that was attended by various stakeholders.

President Kenyatta underscored that it is imperative for Kenyans to continue adhering to the set COVID-19 protocols for the country to register 100 per cent success in the fight against the virus.

 

