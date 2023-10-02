2O2 witnesses to testify in Ksh1B scholarship scam

The trio pleaded not guilty on 10 counts including conspiracy to commit felony, stealing, and forgery

The Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) says he will present 202 witnesses in Ksh1.1 billion Canada and Finland scholarship scandal.

Uasin Gishu Senator Jackson Mandago and his two co-accused persons Joshua Lelei and Meshack Rono appeared on Monday at the Nakuru law courts for a mention of the case that has caused protests in the County.

The defense counsel applied that they be granted 60 days to peruse the documents presented by the DPP in preparation for the case.

On August 2023, the trio pleaded not guilty on ten counts including conspiracy to commit felony, stealing, and forgery when they were put on their defense. The case will be mentioned on January 15, 2024.

Elsewhere, Ksh63 billion graft case facing former cabinet secretary Henry Rotich failed to proceed despite the witnesses presenting themselves in court as the prosecution declined to read them and adduce their evidence.

Trial magistrate Eunice Nyutu declined the prosecution’s prayers of adjourning the matter for 14 days to give the new director of Public Prosecutions time to re-look at the charges on the file, saying it was not on merit as the office did not make a written application for the prayers.

Rotich and his co-accused are charged for allegedly misappropriating the said amount that was meant for the construction of Arror and Kimwarer dams.

Hearing of the matter continues tomorrow Tuesday.