3.4 million Kenyans vaccinated against Covid, virus claims 13 more

The Ministry of Health disclosed Tuesday that a total of 3,409,017 vaccines had been administered across the country.

Of these, total first doses are 2,543,876 while the number of people who have received a second dose reached 865,141.

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe the uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 34.0%. The proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 3.2%.

“The uptake of the second dose by Priority Groups was as follows: Others 275,930, Aged 58 years and above 248,982, Health Workers 139,631, Teachers 127,536 while Security Officers are at 73,062. The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033.” The statement from Kagwe read

On the other hand, for the second dose, a total of 865,141 persons have so far been fully vaccinated out of the targeted 27,246,033 for the current phase.

This coming as 13 patients succumbed to covid-19, one of them having occurred in the last 24 hours while 12 are late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in the month of September 2021. This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 5,008.

Over the last 24 hours, Kagwe announced that 313 people tested positive for the disease, from a sample size of 7,034 tested in the last 24 hours. “The positivity rate is now at 4.5%. Total confirmed positive cases are now 246,956 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,507,763.” He said