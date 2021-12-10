3 Africans named among 2021’s 100 most powerful women

Nigeria’s Mo Abudu, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and Tanzania’s Samia Suluhu make the list by Forbes.

Media mogul Mo Abudu, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the director-general of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan are the most powerful women in Africa according to Forbes magazine.

They join a select group of women of colour, led by US Vice-President Kamala Harris (no. 2), billionaires Oprah Winfrey (no. 23) and Rihanna (no. 68), entertainer Beyoncé Knowles (no. 76), filmmaker Ava DuVernay (no. 80), and tennis star Serena Williams (no. 85).

Media mogul and EbonyLife founder Mo Abudu makes the list for her determination to bring Africa’s stories to the world and upend Western misperceptions of the continent. The entertainment industry is looking beyond Hollywood to source local stories that resonate with a global audience. It’s a formula that Abudu has been championing all along, culminating in her signing Netflix’s first multi-title deal with an African production company.

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala makes the list for becoming the first woman and the first African to serve as the Director-General of the World Trade Organization and for her belief in the power of trade to lift developing countries out of poverty and help them achieve sustainable development.

Samia Suluhu Hassan makes the list for becoming Tanzania’s sixth president and first-ever female leader in March 2021, following the death of President John Magufuli and for her address at the UN which criticized COVID vaccine inequality.

The list includes women who are rewriting the rules of business, entertainment, finance and politics. There are now 40 CEOs overseeing $3.3 trillion in revenues – a major increase, several self-made billionaires and 19 world leaders.

To determine each person’s rank on the list, Forbes analysed four metrics: money (GDP, revenue, assets, net worth), media mentions, impact and spheres of influence. Other factors included hard power (positions and constitutions), dynamic power (audiences, communities and creative influence), and soft power (what the women are doing with their influence to create change).

