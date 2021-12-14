3 Africans named some of the world’s most powerful women

Forbes’ 18th annual list of power women includes 40 CEOs, 19 world leaders, an immunologist and, for the first time in more than a decade, a new number one.

Like so much in 2021, the state of female power looks a bit different than it did just one or two years ago. Women have gained ground in the c-suite—among the women on Forbes’ 18th annual list of the World’s 100 Most Powerful Women are 40 CEOs, the most since 2015, who oversee a record $3.3 trillion in revenue. But what they gained in the boardroom, they lost elsewhere. For instance, there are two fewer female heads of states than a year ago.

This year, the honour of being number one goes to billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. She’s the third richest woman in the world, but it’s her unfettered access to that money—and her determination to donate it in a way that is meaningful and revolutionary—that puts her above the competition. Making her debut on the list, at no. 94, is the new president of Tanzania, Samia Suluhu Hassan; she has been instrumental in implementing COVID protocols in her country. Economist and international development professional, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala features at number 91. In March 2021, Ngozi became the first woman and the first African to serve as Director-General of the World Trade Organization. She has said she believes in the power of trade to lift developing countries out of poverty and help them achieve sustainable development. Media mogul Mo Abudu comes in at number 98. The EbonyLife founder has been on a mission to bring Africa’s stories to the world and upend Western misperceptions of the continent. The entertainment industry is looking beyond Hollywood to source local stories that resonate with a global audience. It’s a formula that Abudu has been championing all along, culminating in her signing Netflix’s first multi-title deal with an African production company.

Other notable names on the list are Rihanna, Beyonce Knowles and Oprah Winfrey.