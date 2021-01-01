3 arrested as police recover alcohol with counterfeit KRA stamps

Written By: Hunja Macharia

File

A multi-agency Police team have arrested 3 suspects along the Katutu-Kitui road and recovered unaccustomed alcoholic drinks worth millions of shillings.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

The three include Titus Kithama Kimwele, the driver of the Isuzu lorry that was intercepted while ferrying the consignment.

The other two Gladys Ndanu Mukei and Dickson Wanyoike are dealers and owners of Spikes Wines & Spirit and Jamlock Distributors respectively.

Also Read  DP Ruto calls for unity as he meets Taita Taveta leaders

According to the police the alcoholic drinks were destined for distributed to various wines and spirits shops across the country.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

More recoveries were made at the wholesale and retail shops of the two dealers, and after verification of the consignment by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) officers it was established that the goods, most of which were Vodka brands, had been fixed with counterfeit stamps.

Also Read  COVID-19 positive cases hit 96,458 after 207 test positive

Investigations on the matter are still ongoing, with the suspect set to be arraigned in Court once they are complete.

Also Read  Glowing tributes for departed former CJ Gicheru during requiem mass

 

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR