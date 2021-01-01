3 arrested as police recover alcohol with counterfeit KRA stamps

A multi-agency Police team have arrested 3 suspects along the Katutu-Kitui road and recovered unaccustomed alcoholic drinks worth millions of shillings.

The three include Titus Kithama Kimwele, the driver of the Isuzu lorry that was intercepted while ferrying the consignment.

The other two Gladys Ndanu Mukei and Dickson Wanyoike are dealers and owners of Spikes Wines & Spirit and Jamlock Distributors respectively.

According to the police the alcoholic drinks were destined for distributed to various wines and spirits shops across the country.

More recoveries were made at the wholesale and retail shops of the two dealers, and after verification of the consignment by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) officers it was established that the goods, most of which were Vodka brands, had been fixed with counterfeit stamps.

Investigations on the matter are still ongoing, with the suspect set to be arraigned in Court once they are complete.