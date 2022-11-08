3 arrested over motorcycle theft in Igembe

Police officers from Kabachii police in Mutuati Igembe North Sub-county Meru County have arrested three suspects in connection with a motorcycle theft syndicate.

According to Eliud Lenting’ the Mutuati Sub-county police commander, said they were tipped about the incident and immediately took action.

“We got information that there was a stolen bodaboda motorcycle from Timau area in Buuri Sub-county within Meru County which had been stolen and that the same was heading towards Mutuati” he said.

He said his officers laid an ambush at Mutuati market where they managed to arrest the trio and recover the motorcycle.

Leting’ decried rampant cases of criminals stealing motorcycles in the area adding that a crackdown had been launched to rein in on the gang.

Leting’ also warned a group of youths that is said to be terrorizing locals in the area mostly targeting women and stealing from them when heading or coming from Mutuati market.

He urged the community to cooperate with police officers by giving information so that the culprits can be arrested and prosecuted in court.

The suspects arrested Tuesday are said to be between the age of 18 years and 25 years. They are currently being held at the said Kabachii police station helping with investigations.

