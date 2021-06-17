3 Counties to benefit from Ksh10B World Bank development program

The World Bank has set aside Ksh 10b for development projects in maginalised Counties that host refugees.

The projects will be carried through the Kenya Development Response to Displacement Impacts Project (KDRDIP), a National Government body supported by the World Bank.

The projects targeting communities hosting refugees seeks to improve access to social services, expand economic opportunities and enhance environmental management for host and displaced communities.

Speaking while issuing Ksh 78 Million Cheques to 156 People Living with Disabilities, Youth and Women groups in Kakuma ward Devolution CS Eugene Wamalwa said for the past decade, communities hosting the bulk of the refugees have suffered devastating environmental and economy effects which has affected their social wellbeing.

Wamalwa said the disbursement is part of the 10 billion world bank funded program involving construction of peace Dams in Kasses West Pokot County, Urum Dam in Turkana County and Forole Dam in Marsabit County.

The program seeks to reduce cross border conflicts and increase cross border interaction through trade.

It will be implemented in three Counties of Garissa (Ksh 4.2 billion), Wajir (Ksh 2 billion) and Turkana (Ksh3.1 billion).

The CS said apart from improving the economic welfare of Kakuma residents the project will also focus on provision of better health care services at the Kakuma sub county hospital that has received 56 million shillings to construct staff quoters, construction and equipping of new laboratory, construction of a new maternity ward and fencing of the facility.

He cautioned beneficiaries to make sure that the money brings positive change in their lives saying the initiative will be monitored closely to ensure it achieves its objective.

The CS was accompanied by Energy CS John Munyes and Turkana Deputy Governor Peter Lotethiro.

