3 Counties to receive emergency response equipment worth Ksh 12m

The Kenya Red Cross Society has donated emergency response equipment worth Ksh 12 million to three Counties to help them manage disasters.

Kilifi, Tanariver and Garissa Counties will receive equipment worth Ksh 4 million each a donation by the European Commission through the Kenya Red Cross Society.

Already the Kenya Red Cross handed over the equipment for Kilifi county today in a ceremony presided over by Devolution, Public Service and Disaster Management County Executive Member Prof. Gabriel Katana and his chief officer Adan Mohamed.

The County Government has now identified Kilifi north Sub county offices in Matsangoni as the area where the Emergency Operation Centre (EOC)will be established.

Kenya Red cross Kenya disaster risk reduction manager Kelvin Kiprono said the equipment handed over includes Phones, Radio calls, display screens, computers, mega phone, protective equipment and gloves.

Kiprono said they have ben working with the County since 2018 when they came up with proposals and managed to get funding.

He said the emergency operation centers will enhance proper planning of disaster management so that actions such as preparedness or response is more organized.

“The mobile phones will enable all residents of KIlifi to call EOC incase of fire in the house, floods or famine and in that case the county and other stakeholders can activate the response,” he said.

Kiprono said the radio calls will enable response teams to communicate easily instead of relying on the mobile phones only.

Further he said the display screens will be able to showcase the disasters that are there while computers will be used by the team at the center.

The protective equipment he said shall be used by the response team depending on the type of disaster they will be responding to.

“It will take us two weeks to install the equipment and ensure its operating, EOC will be run by the County on behalf of the other stakeholders,” he said.

He said a team will be taken for training at Kenya Red cross headquarters on disaster response center in Nairobi.

CEC Katana said they have been preparing the EOC and were waiting for the equipment so as to have a central place for response during disaster for proper coordination.

He said the center will bring together key players involved during disaster response which will ease operations.

“As you know in Kilifi at times we get more rain or less, there is drought sometimes, strong winds which affects buildings and even floods that’s why as a county we partnered with Kenya Red Cross to come up with establish the center,” he said.