3 feared dead after three-storey building collapses in Kisumu 

by Hunja Macharia
SourceSimon Achola

Three people are feared dead after a three-storey building under construction collapsed in Mamboleo estate, Kisumu County. 

Twelve other people are nursing serious injuries after they were rescued by a multi-agency team involving the fire brigade department, the red cross and other paramedics.

Reports indicate some people are trapped in the rubble although security agencies could not confirm how many the number.

The three-storey building collapsed Monday afternoon as several workers were still onsite.

Paramedics and other rescue workers rushed against time to save the construction workers trapped in the rubble.

Three people were rescued and are recuperating at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital.

Investigations are ongoing to determine why the building collapsed.

 

 

 

  

Latest posts

Families visit Garissa Mortuary to look for missing relatives

Hunja Macharia

Man beats wife to death after finding her drunk in Siaya

Claire Wanja

Mandera leaders to promote peace ahead of 2022 elections

Muraya Kamunde

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More