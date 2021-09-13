3 feared dead after three-storey building collapses in Kisumu 

Three people are feared dead after a three-storey building under construction collapsed in Mamboleo estate, Kisumu County.

Twelve other people are nursing serious injuries after they were rescued by a multi-agency team involving the fire brigade department, the red cross and other paramedics.

Reports indicate some people are trapped in the rubble although security agencies could not confirm how many the number.

The three-storey building collapsed Monday afternoon as several workers were still onsite.

Paramedics and other rescue workers rushed against time to save the construction workers trapped in the rubble.

Three people were rescued and are recuperating at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital.

Investigations are ongoing to determine why the building collapsed.