3 gunned down, 7 arrested in Mombasa as war on terror intensifies

Police in Mombasa have gunned down three people believed to be members of a terror gang terrorizing residents in the area.

Acting coastal region Directorate of Criminal Investigations Paul Leting said seven other suspects were arrested in the operation at the Likoni area.

The suspects according to security offices were reportedly planning attacks and had already commenced mapping of their targets.

Police say the Tuesday morning raid by officers from the anti-terror police unit and Recce Squad in Likoni, Mombasa County managed to foil what would have been a deadly terror attack in the Country.

The security officers ambushed the gang and recovered a cache of weapons as well.

Leting, said security officers were tipped off by members of the public and raided the suspect’s hideout shooting down three of them.

During the operation the officers recovered dozens of AK 47 ammunition, several pistol magazines loaded with ammunition, police and KDF uniforms, knives, a grenade and religious books.

Also recovered was a G3 rifle which was used by the militants to engage police officers during the raid.

Leting said there is an all-out war against terrorists and their sympathizers and urged the locals to remain vigilant.