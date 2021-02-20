The best collection of African ambassadors showcasing what the content has to offer musically.

In a list curated by pan-African entertainment TV channel Watsup TV and PR and rating agency Avance media, a list of Africa’s top 100 musician has been made. The list which features musicians from 26 countries has notable names such as Anjelique Kidjo, Burna Boy, Davido, Wzkid, Mohammed Mounir and Sarkodie. Three Kenyan acts feature on the list namely; Hart The Band, Khaligraph Jones and Sauti Sol.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

The list features 18 females, 9 groups, and 73 males with Rema being the youngest at age 20 and Mohammed Mounir being the oldest at 66. Nigeria leas with 26v representatives, followed by Ghana with 10 acts, Cote D’Ivoire with 7 and South Africa with 6.

Also Read  Prince Kaybee set to perform in Nairobi
Mohammed Mounir

Speaking about the list, ABD Traore said that “The annual list is focused on throwing the spotlight on African musicians with the highest impact in the industry and pays attention to their expedient career success, brand value, digital impact and continental outlook.”

Check out the full list:

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153
  1. 2Baba
  2. Adekunle Gold
  3. AKA
  4. Ali Kiba
  5. Amr Diab
  6. Angélique Kidjo
  7. Ariel Sheney
  8. Azaya
  9. Bebe Cool
  10. Burna Boy
  11. C4 Pedro
  12. Calema
  13. Cassper Nyovest
  14. Charlotte Dipanda
  15. Cheb Khaled
  16. Cleo Ice Queen
  17. Daphne
  18. Davido
  19. Diamond Platnumz
  20. DJ Kerozen
  21. Eddy Kenzo
  22. Eric Geso
  23. Fally Ipupa
  24. Falz
  25. Fanicko
  26. Fatoumata Diawara
  27. Ferré Gola
  28. Fireboy DML
  29. Floby
  30. H-Art the Band
  31. Harmonize
  32. Iba One
  33. Ibtissam Tiskat
  34. Ihab Amir
  35. Innoss’B
  36. JoeBoy
  37. Khaligraph Jones
  38. Kidi
  39. Ki No Beat
  40. King Promise
  41. Kizz Daniel
  42. Knowless Butera
  43. Kuami Eugene
  44. Kwesi Arthur
  45. Ladysmith Black Mambazo
  46. Latifa
  47. Locko
  48. Magasco
  49. Magic System
  50. Master KG
  51. Mayorkun
  52. Meddy
  53. Medikal
  54. Mohamed Mounir
  55. Mohamed Ramadan
  56. Mr Bow
  57. Mr Eazi
  58. Mr P
  59. Naira Marley
  60. Nasty C
  61. Navy Kenzo
  62. Nyashinski
  63. Olamide
  64. Omah Lay
  65. Omar Kamal
  66. Patoranking
  67. Phyno
  68. R2Bees
  69. Rayvanny
  70. Rema
  71. Rema Namakula
  72. Rudeboy
  73. Saad Lamjarred
  74. Safarel Obiang
  75. Salma Rachid
  76. Samira Said
  77. Sarkodie
  78. Sauti Sol
  79. Serge Beynaud
  80. Sha Sha
  81. Shatta Wale
  82. Sho Madjozi
  83. Sidiki Diabaté
  84. Simi
  85. Sista Aa
  86. Soolking
  87. Soul Bangs
  88. Stanley Enow
  89. Stonebwoy
  90. Suspect 95
  91. Tamer Hosny
  92. Tekno
  93. Tems
  94. Teni
  95. Tiwa Savage
  96. Toofan
  97. Viviane Chidid
  98. Wizkid
  99. Yemi Alade
  100. Zlatan
KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR