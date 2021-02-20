The best collection of African ambassadors showcasing what the content has to offer musically.

In a list curated by pan-African entertainment TV channel Watsup TV and PR and rating agency Avance media, a list of Africa’s top 100 musician has been made. The list which features musicians from 26 countries has notable names such as Anjelique Kidjo, Burna Boy, Davido, Wzkid, Mohammed Mounir and Sarkodie. Three Kenyan acts feature on the list namely; Hart The Band, Khaligraph Jones and Sauti Sol.

The list features 18 females, 9 groups, and 73 males with Rema being the youngest at age 20 and Mohammed Mounir being the oldest at 66. Nigeria leas with 26v representatives, followed by Ghana with 10 acts, Cote D’Ivoire with 7 and South Africa with 6.

Speaking about the list, ABD Traore said that “The annual list is focused on throwing the spotlight on African musicians with the highest impact in the industry and pays attention to their expedient career success, brand value, digital impact and continental outlook.”

Check out the full list:

2Baba Adekunle Gold AKA Ali Kiba Amr Diab Angélique Kidjo Ariel Sheney Azaya Bebe Cool Burna Boy C4 Pedro Calema Cassper Nyovest Charlotte Dipanda Cheb Khaled Cleo Ice Queen Daphne Davido Diamond Platnumz DJ Kerozen Eddy Kenzo Eric Geso Fally Ipupa Falz Fanicko Fatoumata Diawara Ferré Gola Fireboy DML Floby H-Art the Band Harmonize Iba One Ibtissam Tiskat Ihab Amir Innoss’B JoeBoy Khaligraph Jones Kidi Ki No Beat King Promise Kizz Daniel Knowless Butera Kuami Eugene Kwesi Arthur Ladysmith Black Mambazo Latifa Locko Magasco Magic System Master KG Mayorkun Meddy Medikal Mohamed Mounir Mohamed Ramadan Mr Bow Mr Eazi Mr P Naira Marley Nasty C Navy Kenzo Nyashinski Olamide Omah Lay Omar Kamal Patoranking Phyno R2Bees Rayvanny Rema Rema Namakula Rudeboy Saad Lamjarred Safarel Obiang Salma Rachid Samira Said Sarkodie Sauti Sol Serge Beynaud Sha Sha Shatta Wale Sho Madjozi Sidiki Diabaté Simi Sista Aa Soolking Soul Bangs Stanley Enow Stonebwoy Suspect 95 Tamer Hosny Tekno Tems Teni Tiwa Savage Toofan Viviane Chidid Wizkid Yemi Alade Zlatan

