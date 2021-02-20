The best collection of African ambassadors showcasing what the content has to offer musically.
In a list curated by pan-African entertainment TV channel Watsup TV and PR and rating agency Avance media, a list of Africa’s top 100 musician has been made. The list which features musicians from 26 countries has notable names such as Anjelique Kidjo, Burna Boy, Davido, Wzkid, Mohammed Mounir and Sarkodie. Three Kenyan acts feature on the list namely; Hart The Band, Khaligraph Jones and Sauti Sol.
The list features 18 females, 9 groups, and 73 males with Rema being the youngest at age 20 and Mohammed Mounir being the oldest at 66. Nigeria leas with 26v representatives, followed by Ghana with 10 acts, Cote D’Ivoire with 7 and South Africa with 6.
Speaking about the list, ABD Traore said that “The annual list is focused on throwing the spotlight on African musicians with the highest impact in the industry and pays attention to their expedient career success, brand value, digital impact and continental outlook.”
Check out the full list:
- 2Baba
- Adekunle Gold
- AKA
- Ali Kiba
- Amr Diab
- Angélique Kidjo
- Ariel Sheney
- Azaya
- Bebe Cool
- Burna Boy
- C4 Pedro
- Calema
- Cassper Nyovest
- Charlotte Dipanda
- Cheb Khaled
- Cleo Ice Queen
- Daphne
- Davido
- Diamond Platnumz
- DJ Kerozen
- Eddy Kenzo
- Eric Geso
- Fally Ipupa
- Falz
- Fanicko
- Fatoumata Diawara
- Ferré Gola
- Fireboy DML
- Floby
- H-Art the Band
- Harmonize
- Iba One
- Ibtissam Tiskat
- Ihab Amir
- Innoss’B
- JoeBoy
- Khaligraph Jones
- Kidi
- Ki No Beat
- King Promise
- Kizz Daniel
- Knowless Butera
- Kuami Eugene
- Kwesi Arthur
- Ladysmith Black Mambazo
- Latifa
- Locko
- Magasco
- Magic System
- Master KG
- Mayorkun
- Meddy
- Medikal
- Mohamed Mounir
- Mohamed Ramadan
- Mr Bow
- Mr Eazi
- Mr P
- Naira Marley
- Nasty C
- Navy Kenzo
- Nyashinski
- Olamide
- Omah Lay
- Omar Kamal
- Patoranking
- Phyno
- R2Bees
- Rayvanny
- Rema
- Rema Namakula
- Rudeboy
- Saad Lamjarred
- Safarel Obiang
- Salma Rachid
- Samira Said
- Sarkodie
- Sauti Sol
- Serge Beynaud
- Sha Sha
- Shatta Wale
- Sho Madjozi
- Sidiki Diabaté
- Simi
- Sista Aa
- Soolking
- Soul Bangs
- Stanley Enow
- Stonebwoy
- Suspect 95
- Tamer Hosny
- Tekno
- Tems
- Teni
- Tiwa Savage
- Toofan
- Viviane Chidid
- Wizkid
- Yemi Alade
- Zlatan