3 Kenyan patients test negative for Coronavirus

Three people quarantined arriving from China have tested negative for the deadly coronavirus infection.

The Ministry of Health in a statement said primary results for two patients isolated at Kenyatta National Hospital and another at the Coast General Hospital in Mombasa were negative.

The ministry added that more additional tests will be conducted in South Africa as with the past case. “Following their identification, the three were isolated and appropriate samples collected for tests. The primary results are negative,” .

In Mombasa, a student from Southern Medical University in Guangzhou, who arrived in the county on January 30, was in good condition.

The patient was first admitted to Mombasa Hospital with complaints of chest pain and difficulties in breathing and later transferred to Coast General Hospital where she was isolated in a private room at Rehemtullah wing.

“After the necessary tests, we have confirmed the primary results are negative, the Health Ministry said in a statement on Sunday evening.

The Ministry reassured Kenyans and visitors that the country is free from novel Corona Virus 2019 and that stringent measures have been put in place to prevent its importation into the country.

“We would urge anyone who is travelling from the affected countries, especially China to cooperate with health officials,” added the statement.

Mombasa County Chief Health Officer Dr Khadija Shikely had on Sunday confirmed that the student who hails from Likoni constituency in Mombasa was admitted at the referral hospital and strictly confined at a private wing.

“We have sent her blood samples to the Ministry of Health in Nairobi for analysis. At the moment even family members are not allowed to visit her except the Doctor and nurses assigned to her, revealed Dr Shikely.

Outgoing Health Cabinet Secretary (CS) Sicily Kariuki on Saturday asked Kenyans to avoid non-essential visit to China.

Kenya Airways (KQ) has suspended its flights to Guangzhou, China following the outbreak of the deadly Coronavirus.

The move comes after consultations with the government.