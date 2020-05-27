Interior PS Karanja Kibicho has welcomed three MPS from Kirinyaga County who have abandoned the tanga tanga movement and vowed to work with the President.

The three Mwea MP Kabinga Wachira, Gichugu MP Robert Gichimu and his Kirinyaga Central MP John Wambugu declared their support for Government saying they support the President.

Kibicho said he will continue championing President Uhuru Kenyattas’ agenda saying those supporting Deputy President William Ruto in the County are doing so blindly.

Mr Kibicho who was accompanied by three other PSs said that his work is to protect and support the President in rolling out development projects in Kirinyaga County.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Kirinyaga County Assembly Majority Leader Kamau Murango and several other MCAs who attended the meeting said they will continue working with the PS as traverses the County to inspect development projects.

Kirinyaga Senator Charles Kibiru reiterated his support for the Government and urged all elected leaders from the region to support President Uhuru.

“I have been at the front line supporting the President and his Government since I was elected in the Senate and I’ll continue championing his agenda in and out of the Senate.” He affirmed.

The three MPS also appealed to the President to support Kiburu in his quest to succeed Tharaka Nithi Senator Kindiki Kithure as Deputy Speaker of the Senate.