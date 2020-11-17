Google is proving to be more and more of the ultimate search engine.

Google is coming up with more innovative ways to search. There are so many tips and tricks to searching that you probably know nothing about. Here are just three mind-blowing ones:

1. Hum to search

How frustrating is it when you have a song stuck in your head but do not know its lyrics! Whole day you’re going like “na na naaaa nana nana nanana”. Well Google can help you figure out what song it is; no lyrics or even musician’s name required. On your mobile device, open the Google app, tap the mic icon and say “What is this song?” Then start humming for 10-15 seconds. You can even whistle it away.

2. Shop what you see with Google Lens.

Google Lens is a hack that helps you get more information and perform more actions on the photos you take. Note that you need the Google Photos app for this to work. Open the app, select any photo and select the Lens icon to get yourself started.

If you take a photo of:

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Apparel and home goods: Find similar products and where to buy them.

Find similar products and where to buy them. Barcodes: Use a barcode to find info about a product, like where to buy it.

Use a barcode to find info about a product, like where to buy it. Business card: Save the phone number or address to a contact.

Save the phone number or address to a contact. Book: Get a summary and read reviews.

Get a summary and read reviews. Event flyer or billboard: Add the event to your calendar.

Add the event to your calendar. Landmark or building: See historical facts, hours of operation, and more.

See historical facts, hours of operation, and more. Painting in a museum: Read about the artist and learn more.

Read about the artist and learn more. Plant or animal: Learn about species and breeds.

3. Busyness

Busyness is a new Google Maps feature that helps you see how busy a location is. If you’re planning to go to a restaurant for example, you’ll be able to see how many people are actually there. You’re even able to see the wait time estimate for a service. This update comes in response to the coronavirus pandemic to help people know what to expect when heading to a public place.

Cool huh?

Tell Us What You Think