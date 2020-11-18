3 medical officers arrested over child trafficking in Nairobi

3 medical officers from a public Hospital in Nairobi have been arrested in connection with a child trafficking syndicate.

Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai says the 3 will be arraigned in Court, even as investigations continue, with the IG saying there is a likely hood that more people will be arrested.

Mutyambai said the police working with other partners have unearthed a child trafficking syndicate in Nairobi that involves local public hospitals and children homes.

“In the course of investigations and operations, it is unfortunate that it was realized that senior medical officers in collusion with child smugglers are highly involved,” He said.

Mutyambai has now directed all County Police Commanders to work closely with local children officers and other local security agencies to immediately undertake investigations on matters touching on child trafficking in their respective regions especially in local public, private hospitals and children homes.

He also appealed to members of the public to volunteer information on any suspicious activities involving child trafficking saying the information will be used with utmost confidentiality.