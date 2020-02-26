3 people dead after fresh attacks in Laikipia-Isiolo Border

Three people among them two Group Ranch Security officers were shot dead at Naibung’a Conservancy in Laikipia North as fresh attacks erupted at the Laikipia Isiolo Border.

This number of people killed in the last few weeks now rises to 4 with tension remaining high in the region.

Among the dead was one of the attackers who was among a group of about 30 raiders who attacked an animal Boma at Tiamamut.

According to residents, 52-year-olds Lokorio Kaparo and Lemuron Samaita both community security officers attached to Olentile Conservancy who were guarding the over 500 cows were among those killed.

One of the officer’s rifle was also stolen by the attackers after a fierce battle but no animal was stolen.

The deceased assailant had sustained gunshot wounds and while his colleagues tried to flee with him, they later abandoned him after realizing he wouldn’t survive.

The incident comes two weeks after 22 year old Ledokwer Lentir was killed by bandits fighting for grazing lands.

Irate residents have now decried the rising cases of insecurity in the region and at some point barricaded the road heading to Ol Donyiro in Isiolo County in protest.

Laikipia North MP Sarah Lekorere who visited the area accompanied by the Laikipia County security team blamed the police for failing to act on intelligence given on the impending attack.

Lekorere said that the attackers had been sported ascending from Kipsing earlier on but no action was taken by both the Isiolo and the Laikipia security teams to stop them.

The MP said their calls to the National Government to give back guns to the National Police Reservists after they were withdrawn last year have fallen on deaf ears.

Laikipia County Commissioner Daniel Nyameti said the incident was unfortunate especially after they held several security meetings with leaders from the Counties concerned in a bid to agree on a lasting solution.

Nyameti urged the residents to remain calm saying security will be beefed up adding that they will reinforce the security situation at the border.