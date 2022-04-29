3 Presidents attend late former President Kibaki’s State funeral

Dignitaries from across Africa have expressed their support to President Uhuru Kenyatta and the people of Kenya as the Country mourns former President Mwai Kibaki.

Three sitting Presidents; South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa, South Sudan President Silva Kiir and Ethipopia President Sahle Work Zewde are at Nyayo stadium to celebrate the life of President Kibaki who passed on last week.

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa pays his last respects. #RIPKibaki ^MM pic.twitter.com/fKHpD1x1Ya — KBC Channel1 News (@KBCChannel1) April 29, 2022

They are joined by Rwanda Prime Minister Dr Edouard Ngirente as well as Zimbabwe Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga, Tanzania Vice President Phillip Mpango, Uganda Vice President Jessica Alupo and Former Malawi President Joyce Banda.

H.E Sahle-Work Zewde, Ethiopia's President paying her last respects to Mwai Kibaki. #RIPKibaki ^MM pic.twitter.com/TPAdBsYNOw — KBC Channel1 News (@KBCChannel1) April 29, 2022

The visiting heads of States, the Deputies and the other dignitaries took turns in paying their last respect to late former President Kibaki after his body of the arrived at Nyayo stadium.

Zimbabwe's Vice President Constantino Chiwenga pays his last respects. #RIPKibaki ^MM pic.twitter.com/81sbQHCJ3p — KBC Channel1 News (@KBCChannel1) April 29, 2022

Deputy President William Ruto, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, former Vice President Musalia Mudavadi and various top political leaders from the Country have also joined the Kibaki family to bid farewell to the former Head of State.

Others present include Ambassadors and diplomats from the various foreign missions in the Country.