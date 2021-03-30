3 suspected Gangsters shot dead in Witeithie, pistol recovered

Three suspected gangsters were gunned down by flying squad officers outside Witeithie market in Juja, Kiambu county.

The three who were trailed by plain cloth police officers are believed to be members of a larger group that has been on the police wanted list.

According to Kiambu police commander Ali Nuno Dubat, the thugs who were riding a motorcycle reg no. KMFL 833S were intercepted at the scene and asked to surrender but instead opened fire at the police officers.

The police boss said police returned fire and killed the three on the spot.

A Ceska pistol and 3 rounds of ammunition were recovered as well as 7 spent cartridges shot at the police. Also recovered was a homemade pistol, a sword, mobile phone and keys.

He said the suspects had planned to commit a robbery in Witeithie on Monday but the person with the fire arm did not turn up.

The suspects were trailed from Dandora, Nairobi as they headed to Witeithie to commit their heinous crime.

“These are people we have been trailing for a while. They have committed robberies in Witeithie, Juja from Dandora and Nairobi at large,” said Dubat.

He said the thugs had staged another robbery in Pangani on Sunday where they shot a lady in the thigh.

