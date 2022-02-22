3 universities offering nutrition, dietetics courses suspended

ByKBC Reporter
Tags

Kenya Nutritionists and Dieticians Institute (KNDI) has suspended three universities from pursuing internship and training programs due to non-compliance.

KNDI Chief Executive Officer David Okeyo confirmed the suspension of Eldoret, Egerton and Kenya Methodist universities during a press briefing that was held at the institute’s headquarters in Mlolongo Machakos County.

KNDI boss David Okeyo said the mentioned universities will be required to get a certificate of accreditation for nutrition and dietetics programs before their students are further admitted into professional programs.

Students who have graduated from the institutions risk not being posted for internship nor licensed to practice as nutritionists and dieticians in Kenya.

  

