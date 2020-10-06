3 Westgate terror attack suspects to know fate Tuesday

Three suspects implicated in the 2013 Westgate mall attack will know their fate Tuesday afternoon.

Chief Magistrate, Francis Andayi, is expected to deliver the eagerly awaited ruling at the Mililani law courts after considering all the evidence in the case.

The suspects are Hussein Hassan Mustafa, Liban Abdullah Adan Dheq and Mohamed Ahmed Abdi. The verdict was due Monday, but was postponed, again.

The Westgate Mall attack in Nairobi took place over four days in September 2013 claiming 67 lives and leaving dozens injured.

Four people were charged with 12 counts separately and jointly including commission of a terrorist act and conspiracy to commit a terrorist act contrary to the Prevention of Terrorism Act.

However, Adan Dheq was acquitted due to insufficient evidence leaving three to face the music.