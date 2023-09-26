30 administrators picked to spearhead changes within NGAOs structure

The government is progressively accelerating the implementation of its visionary blueprint on socio-economic empowerment and inclusive prosperity under BETA

National Government Administrative Officers – NGAOS will now play a lead role in implementing the government’s Bottom-up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA).

In view of the expanded roles and changing times, the Interior Ministry Tuesday disclosed the NGAO’s structure is set for a radical shift for effective, efficient and responsive services at all levels.

The officers are expected to be the key drivers of the strategic interventions and government programmes to ensure they benefit Kenyans across all sectors of the economy.

To kick start the process, Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo says 30 administrators have been selected for the Trainers of Trainers (ToTs) programme to spearhead the radical shift within the structure to fully align with the government’s inclusive socio-economic transformation.

“Being the government’s first point of contact with the grassroots, this department plays a pivotal role in transforming service delivery and maximizing the impact of our targeted investments. As such, we have purposed to conduct a reorientation programme for these officers with the intent to infuse a lead-by-example mindset across the structure and ensure effective, efficient and responsive services at all levels” the PS explained.

The administrators will be taken through the organization and functions of government; security, peace and safety for citizens; and most importantly, public participation, engagement, and communication.

“The Deputy County Commissioners (DCCs), who were selected on merit, will also be trained on other cross-cutting issues, key among them climate change and employee wellness and psychosocial support, after which they will be deployed to cascade the radical shift in mindset to all the ranks within the NGAOs structure,” Omollo said

“Our ultimate objective is to ensure that every interaction our administrators have with mwananchi is marked by empathy and a genuine understanding of their unique needs and concerns” he added.

The plan encompasses an array of transformative programmes and interventions designed to elevate every section of society, with citizens and communities at the lowest level of the social ladder acknowledged in the efforts to revolutionize the country’s landscape of opportunity.