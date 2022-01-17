30 governors endorse Raila’s presidential bid

ByChristine Muchira/ Kevin Wachira
azimio

The push by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to become the fifth president of the country has received a major boost after 30 governors backed his presidential bid on Monday.

The governors met Raila under Azimio La Umoja in Naivasha and agreed Raila is the only presidential candidate who has guaranteed the safety of devolution.

The governors vowed that they would mobilise their resources and manpower to carry the ODM leader to the Presidency.

Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana who had announced his intentions to vie for the top seat shelved the idea in support of Raila.

The county bosses took a swipe at DP William Ruto, alleging that he is the biggest threat to devolution.

Raila Odinga noted that devolution is central to Kenya’s development.

The ODM leader also challenged the youths to register themselves as voters.

Governors took to social media to show their support for Raila Odinga´s presidential bid.

  

