30 governors endorse Raila’s presidential bid

The push by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to become the fifth president of the country has received a major boost after 30 governors backed his presidential bid on Monday.

The governors met Raila under Azimio La Umoja in Naivasha and agreed Raila is the only presidential candidate who has guaranteed the safety of devolution.

Devolution opened up and transformed rural Kenya and, we'll strengthen it to enhance service delivery and accelerate development right across the country. I'm encouraged by the positive sentiments expressed by Governors at our meeting today. #OneLove #Inawezekana pic.twitter.com/daU0a8yTl0 — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) January 17, 2022

The governors vowed that they would mobilise their resources and manpower to carry the ODM leader to the Presidency.

Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana who had announced his intentions to vie for the top seat shelved the idea in support of Raila.

The county bosses took a swipe at DP William Ruto, alleging that he is the biggest threat to devolution.

Raila Odinga noted that devolution is central to Kenya’s development.

The ODM leader also challenged the youths to register themselves as voters.

Governors took to social media to show their support for Raila Odinga´s presidential bid.

We over thirty Governors across Kenya led by our @KenyaGovernors Chairman H.E Martin Wambora met in Naivasha and unanimously agreed to support @RailaOdinga presidency being the only candidate with the the interest to protect devolution at heart.#AzimioMovement pic.twitter.com/MdKnTbitjE — Gov. Anyang' Nyong'o (@AnyangNyongo) January 17, 2022

We the Devolution family under the umbrella of @KenyaGovernors have today re-affirmed our unwavering support and commitment to the candidature of @RailaOdinga the 5th.@JunetMohamed @Winnie_Odinga #AzimioLaUmoja pic.twitter.com/chYjO3px9u — H.E. Governor James Ongwae, EGH, CBS, EBS, OGW (@JamesOngwae) January 17, 2022