30 illegal immigrants arrested in Eastleigh to remain in custody

A total of thirty suspected illegal immigrants who were arrested in Nairobi’s Eastleigh estate will spend more days in custody as police finalize investigations into their activities in Kenya.

According to the Anti-Terror Police Unit, the suspects most of whom are believed to be students, lack any legal identification documents representative of their real citizenship.

Under a miscellaneous application, the Anti-Terror Police Unit claimed it needed five days to verify their identities and conclude forensic analysis to establish if the suspects have any links with the terror groups.

ATPU claim that it is privy to intelligence reports that some of the suspects are in communication with the Somali-based Al-Shabaab terror group.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The state further claims that the suspects most of whom are students, lack any legal identification document to show they are Kenyans or documents to show they hold dual citizenship while some have expired visas and passports.

The court granted the police two days to conclude investigations.

Meanwhile, a court in Voi has allowed coast police boss Rashid Yakub to withdraw his assault complaint against Nairobi Governor Miko Sonko.

In his ruling Senior Resident Magistrate Fredrick Nyakundi allowed the application noting that there are sufficient grounds by the complainant to grant this plea.

In the case, the police commander had accused Sonko of assaulting him and other police officers during his arrest in Voi on December 7 last year but later expressed lack of interested in pursuing the matter.