A weekend playlist to get you dancing and happy

It’s Friday; the weekend is only a few hours away and then you’re home free till Monday. Fridays, especially the afternoon hours, can be dull and a slog to get through but we’ve got just the playlist to get you through the next few hours until freedom.

We’ve compiled a list of all the songs you’ve been listening to on YouTube; some are brand new, some, not so much but they’re still bangers. The point, obviously, is to make you dance in your seat while you’re typing out those end week reports, right? And just for your information, music produces a kind of pleasure which human nature cannot do without, so says, Confucius. So why not?

We’ve also added some songs from 2019 that we’re still not over. Hope your favourites are on the list but if not let us know here, here and here.

*This list is arranged in no particular order.

Yes Bana – Khaligraph Jones ft Bien

Aiyana – Otile Feat Sanaipei Tande

Suzanna – Sauti Sol

Gere – Tanasha feat Diamond Platnumz

Joto – Elani

Ni Tekenye – Sailors feat Nadia Mukami

Taniua – Bahati feat Boondocks Gang

Daktari – Ethic Entertainment

Hainistui – Harmonize

Kata Remix – Omyy Dimpoz, Nandy, Khaligraph Jones, Redsan

Teamo – Rayvanny feat Messias Maricoa

La vie – Tanasha Donna feat Mbosso

Wakiritho – Octopizzo feat Sailors

Nakulike – Kagwe Mungai feat Naiboi

Mama La Mama – Rayvanny feat Mr Blue

Pygmalion – Koffi Olomide

Wololo – Bey T

Hajanikomoa – Harmonize

Shekere – Yemi Alade, Angelique Kidjo

Chain, Chain – Chris Kaiga

Kuna siku youths wataungana – Wakadinali

Tepete – Harmonize feat Mr Eazi

Warembo – Susumila Feat Lava Lava

Ex-Boyfriend – Rayvanny

Next – Chris Kaiga

Pah – Nameless feat Darassa

Ukimwona – H_art the Band

Maombi – Nadia Mukami

Tuheshimu ndoa – Stivo Simple Boy

Nakupenda – Denno

