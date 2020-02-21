It’s Friday; the weekend is only a few hours away and then you’re home free till Monday. Fridays, especially the afternoon hours, can be dull and a slog to get through but we’ve got just the playlist to get you through the next few hours until freedom.
We’ve compiled a list of all the songs you’ve been listening to on YouTube; some are brand new, some, not so much but they’re still bangers. The point, obviously, is to make you dance in your seat while you’re typing out those end week reports, right? And just for your information, music produces a kind of pleasure which human nature cannot do without, so says, Confucius. So why not?