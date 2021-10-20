30 sports men and women bestowed with Heroes awards

by Bernard Okumu

 

Thirty Sports men and women have been honored with heroes awards during the national Mashujaa Day celebrations at  Wang’uru Stadium, Kirinyaga County.

The sports men and women were recognized for their outstanding careers on the track and field and the glory they earned the country in the process.

Among those feted were women’s Olympic marathon champion   Peres Jepchirchir. Jepchirchir who  hails from Nandi County won the world half marathon title in Cardif, Wales in  2016 before breaking the world half record a year later at Ras Al Khaima marathon before breaking it  again  at the Prague Half marathon in Czech Republic.

The 28 year old athlete also won the world half marathon title last year in Gydnia, Poland.

2019 Chicago Marathon winner Lawrence Cherono from Baringo County was also honoured . He finished third at this year’s Valencia  marathon, he also finished fourth at the men’s marathon at the Tokyo Olympic games.

World marathon champion Ruth Chepng’etich who won the London Marathon in 2021 as well as the Istanbul half marathon was recognized.

Other sportsmen and women who were recognized for their trailblazing acts included former Harambee Stars players John Bob Oyugi  and Dennis Oliech as well as rugby 7’s star Humprey Kayange ,former netball players and administrator Millicent Busolo, wrestler Linus Wachoka Masheti among others.

 

  

