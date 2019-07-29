A woman’s handbag is something of a world wonder
Look, we’ve all heard the rumours, the jokes and we’ve seen the memes. A woman’s handbag is something of a mystery. Rumour has it that you can find almost anything in a woman’s handbag, so we asked all the women in our office to empty their bags; here’s what we found. 23 might shock you.
-
Lip balm
This should come as no surprise because almost everyone has a small tube of lip balm in their bag.
2. Lipstick/Lip gloss
You never know when you need to go to a fancy event or just to refresh the one you have on.
3. Mosquito Repellent
No one wants a mosquito bite to ruin their day or night.
4. Sunscreen
With highs of 24ºC, it doesn’t hurt to have sunscreen in your bag.
5. A small pack of tissues
Sniffles or tears might hit at any time.
6. Face mist
When you need to give your face the glow it needs to get through the day.
7. Change of shoes
When the going gets tough, the heels go back in the bag and the flats come out.
8. Mini Napkin
We have no idea why this was in her bag and neither does she!
9. A small bottle of perfume
Sometimes you just need to keep body odour away.
10. Wet wipes
There are many ways to use wet wipes, for your hands, for food mishaps, to remove your makeup and the list goes on.
11. Portable hand and body lotion
Moisturise, moisturise, moisturise.
12. Earphones
Any time is music time.
13. Hairbrush
For when you need to detangle your hair during the day.
14. Manicure set
You can always get a small cute portable set to help take care of jagged nails when the need arises.
15. Painkillers
When you need to get through the day pain-free.
16. Mouthwash
Sometimes your mouth just needs a pick me up that gum just can’t deal with.
17. Nail polish
Chipped nails are an eyesore but chipped nail polish is worse. No one wants to walk around with chipped nail polish.
18. Portable battery
In an age where phones handle everything, some as important as bank transactions/Mpesa to minor things like catching up on social media, a portable battery is essential to have.
19. Pantyliners
When you need to feel moist free, fresh and clean throughout the day.
20. Novel
It’s easier to get through a traffic jam or to wait for someone when you can get lost in another universe.
21. Water bottle
Hydrate! Hydrate! Hydrate!
22. Notebook
Old school note taking still works for some people.
23. Menstrual suppressants 24. Condom 25. Vibrator
Let’s just say we’re ready for anything at any time.
26. Gum and sweets
A little bit of sugar goes a long way.
-
A change of panties
-
A sachet of cocoa, coffee, a teabag and a jar of marmalade
Breakfast is vital specially if your mornings start extremely early.
-
A box of tampons
Someone always needs one somewhere. Never a bad thing to have.
-
Makeup kit
This is basically a bag containing everything that you need for a face beat.