30 year old buried alive after quarry collapsed in Kandara

A 30-year-old man was killed after the walls of a quarry collapsed in Muruka Village Kandara Constituency.

The man was reportedly crushing stones when the walls crumbled burying him alive.

According to witnesses, attempts to rescue him were futile owing to the debris and his lifeless body was found buried beneath the rubble.

The man identified as Joseph Mwangi Kinyanjui was reportedly working at the quarry with some of his colleagues who managed to escape.

Confirming the incident, the area OCPD Paul Wambugu said the quarries in the area are about 20 feet deep hence.

Area sub-county administrator Fredric Munyua confirmed having written to NEMA offices in Murang’a demanding an inspection of the facilities.

Munyua said the quarries employ over 300 locals hence shutting down operations could negatively affect their livelihoods.

Area MP Alice Muthoni Wahome faulted NEMA for failing to inspect and recommend the closure of quarries that pose a danger.