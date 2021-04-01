3,000 prison officers deployed to support NPS enforce cessation of movement order

Written By: Hunja Macharia

3,000 prisons officers have been released to support the National Police Service to enforce the cessation of movement in and out of the five zoned Counties during Easter holidays.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

In what will be a joint operation by the National Government Administrations officer (NGAO), National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), and the Kenya Prisons Services, the prisons officers will augment the NPS officers in ensuring citizens go through the festive season in a secure and peaceful environment.

Also Read  Private entity imports COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V for commercial use

Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai says they have erected 33 road blocks on all the major roads leading into and out of the zoned area.

“These road blocks will be manned day and night to ensure total compliance of non-movement into and out of the zoned area,” He said.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

Mutyambai said Kenyans in the zoned area of Nairobi, Nakuru, Machakos, Kiambu and Kajiado to exercise caution and remain around except for essential service providers.

Also Read  Africa CDC praises President Kenyatta for containment measures

“In the interest of our safety, the National Police Service will continue to enforce the cessation of movement into and out of the zoned area. Further curfew hours as prescribed between 8pm and 4am within the zoned area shall remain in force until further notice,” He said.

Also Read  President Kenyatta signs Employment, Business Laws Amendment Bills into law

Mutyambai has urged Kenyans to report to the nearest police if they notice a person breaking the law, traffic regulations or contravening the Ministry of Health regulations.

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR