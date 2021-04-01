3,000 prison officers deployed to support NPS enforce cessation of movement order

3,000 prisons officers have been released to support the National Police Service to enforce the cessation of movement in and out of the five zoned Counties during Easter holidays.

In what will be a joint operation by the National Government Administrations officer (NGAO), National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), and the Kenya Prisons Services, the prisons officers will augment the NPS officers in ensuring citizens go through the festive season in a secure and peaceful environment.

Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai says they have erected 33 road blocks on all the major roads leading into and out of the zoned area.

“These road blocks will be manned day and night to ensure total compliance of non-movement into and out of the zoned area,” He said.

Mutyambai said Kenyans in the zoned area of Nairobi, Nakuru, Machakos, Kiambu and Kajiado to exercise caution and remain around except for essential service providers.

“In the interest of our safety, the National Police Service will continue to enforce the cessation of movement into and out of the zoned area. Further curfew hours as prescribed between 8pm and 4am within the zoned area shall remain in force until further notice,” He said.

Mutyambai has urged Kenyans to report to the nearest police if they notice a person breaking the law, traffic regulations or contravening the Ministry of Health regulations.

