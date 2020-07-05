309 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours from a sample size of 4,228 bringing total number of cases in the country to 7886.

Among the top 10 counties leading with highest cases are Nairobi County with 193 cases followed by Kajiado with 22, Kiambu 20, Mombasa has 18, Makueni 17, Busia 11, Machakos 9.

51 more have been discharged, total recoveries stand at 2287.

One more person has succumbed to the disease bringing total death toll to 160.

