31 inmates test positive for Covid-19 during targeted mass testing

31 inmates have tested for positive for COVID-19 after the Kenya Prisons Service (KPS) conducted targeted mass testing for remandees and prisoners on Thursday.

A total of 59 samples had been taken from remandees and prisoners for testing COVID-19 on Thursday.

In a statement, KPS Commissioner-General Wycliffe Ogallo said that 59 samples were collected from individuals who had just completed 21 days in quarantine at the Nairobi Remand and Allocation Prison where they had been admitted from various courts.

“31 samples have tested positive for the Covid-19 after which the Nairobi County Emergency Response Team promptly moved in and evacuated the patients to various treatment centres for case management,” he said.

“Perfect calm has since prevailed at the facility. We also wish to state that all the convicts and remandees currently in our custody are safe,” he added.

He said the suspension of all visits to our prison stations, Borstal institutions, and youth corrective training centres has also proved effective in mitigating the spread of the virus to the prison population.

Last month, the National Council on the Administration of Justice (NCAJ) released 11,000 petty offenders and convicts who had already served the entirety of their respective jail terms.