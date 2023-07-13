312 arrested over Wednesday demos, Kindiki says

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has said 312 people who directly or indirectly planned or financed Wednesday’s violent protests including a Member of Parliament have been arrested.

The CS said the individuals will be charged with various criminal offences as the search for more culprits continues.

Kindiki warned that protests characterised by acts of lawlessness will neither be accepted nor tolerated.

“There is no relationship between lowering the cost of living and destruction of critical infrastructure built using public funds. That is hooliganism, lawlessness, and a recipe for anarchy,”

The directed police officers to enforce the law firmly and decisively to deal with all criminals, including economic saboteurs, looters, and vandals who are destroying private and private property.

The CS spoke on Thursday during the official opening of Kiserian Police Station and Olosurutia Sub-Location offices in Kajiado North Constituency, Kajiado County.