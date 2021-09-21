313 test positive as 13 succumb to Covid-19

313 people have tested positive for the disease, from a sample size of 7,034 tested in the last 24 hours bringing total confirmed positive cases to 246,956.

The positivity rate is now at 4.5% with cumulative tests so far conducted being 2,507,763.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Health, out of the new cases 306 are Kenyans while 7 are foreigners with 168 being females while 145 are males.

“The youngest is a 10-month-old baby while the oldest is 97 years.” Read the statement.

Adding that: “13 patients have succumbed to Covid-19, one of them having occurred in the last 24 hours while 12 are late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in the month of September 2021. This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 5,008.”

498 patients have recovered from the disease with 381 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 117 from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 238,448 of whom 192,829 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 45,619 are from various health facilities countrywide.

A total of 1,378 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 2,973 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

97 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 64 of whom are on ventilatory support and 26 on supplemental oxygen.

There are seven other patients under observation.

Another 448 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 419 of them in general wards and 29 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

Vaccination

As of 20th September 2021, a total of 3,409,017 vaccines had been administered across the country. Of these, total first doses were 2,543,876 while second doses were 865,141.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 34.0%. Proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 3.2%.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 34.0%. Proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 3.2%.

The uptake of the second dose by Priority Groups was as follows: Others 275,930, Aged 58 years and above 248,982, Health Workers 139,631, Teachers 127,536 while Security Officers are

at 73,062.

The Government is working towards vaccinating targeted population of 27,246,033.

On the other hand, for the second dose, a total of 865,141 persons have so far been fully vaccinated out of the targeted 27,246,033 for this phase.