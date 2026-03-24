32 bodies recovered from Kericho mass grave, 25 confirmed to be infants

A total of 32 bodies have been recovered from a mass grave at Makaburini Cemetery in Kericho Town, with 25 of the remains confirmed to be infants.

The exercise, which commenced after the Directorate of Criminal Investigations secured a court order, initially targeted 14 bodies believed to have been interred at the site.

Investigators later established that the remains had been transferred from Nyamira District Referral Hospital after remaining unclaimed at the facility’s morgue.

Two individuals, the Nyamira Public Health Officer and the cemetery caretaker, are currently under police custody to support ongoing investigations.

This even as pathologists continue post-mortem examinations on the exhumed remains to determine the causes of death and identification of the deceased.

Security has also been tightened around the cemetery, which has been cordoned off since the matter came to light.