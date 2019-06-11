32 witnesses to testify in trial of TV journalist Jackie Maribe

The prosecution has lined up 32 witnesses among them experts in the murder case involving TV journalist Jackie Maribe and Joseph Irungu.

Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Catherine Mwaniki told Justice John Wakiaga Tuesday that four of individuals lined up to testify were protected witnesses and five experts.

Mwaniki submitted that the prosecution would produce photographs among other digital evidence to prove their case.

Maribe and Irungu aka Jowie denied killing Monica Kimani, an on September 19, 2018 at Lamuria Apartments in Kilimani Nairobi.

They were charged with murder on October 15, 2018. Maribe was released on bond but Irungu remained in remand prison.

The trial will start on July 25 this year.