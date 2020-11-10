32-year-old man charged over Ksh. 33.8 million fraud at Naivas supermarket

A former finance manager at an ICT consultant firm has been charged for conspiring to defraud a local retail chain 33.8 million shillings.

Dennis Muchina Thiaka, a former employee of Achievo company limited, is alleged to have hatched the plan on diverse dates between 16th January and September 2020.

Appearing before senior resident Magistrate Jane Kamau, Muchina was accused of conspiring to defraud Naivas supermarkets of 33.8 Million shillings by virtue of his employment as a finance manager and accountant at Achievo company limited.

He denied the charge of conspiracy to defraud and was released on a cash bail of 500,000 shillings with an alternative bond of 3 million shillings.

Meanwhile, three persons accused of impersonating a parliamentary service commission employee appeared before a Nairobi court Tuesday facing charges of personating a person employed in the public service contrary to section 105(b) of the penal code.

Richard Aminga Okinyi, Shadrack Bwonda Okinyi, and Joshua Misiani Nimrod are accused of personating captain Peter Isaboke Nyareru of the parliamentary service commission on diverse dates between April 2018 and November 2020.

They were released on a cash bail of 200,000 shillings with an alternative bond of 500, 000 shillings.

Elsewhere, three persons were Tuesday charged with illegally filling LPG cylinders without the consent of the brand owners. Vincent Arabai, Alex Ndirangu and George Kimani are said to have filled various ranges of gas cylinders of EDA gas brands without authority from brand owners.

The three were arrested on Sunday during a raid at Kendal energy solutions company limited located along Limuru road. They were released on a cash bail of 100,000 shillings with an alternative bond of 200,000 shillings.