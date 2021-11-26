320 Cadets commissioned at Kenya Military Academy Lanet

320 Allied Cadets have been commissioned at the Kenya Military Academy after completing their academic and military training.

Kenya Military Academy Commandant Major General Ahmed Fatma says the aim of the training is to transform them from civilian to military leadership and prepare them for future leadership roles in the Kenya Defence forces.

Fatma says the training encompasses professional military training, academic and character development with cadets graduating with a Bachelor of science degree in military.

She said the cadets are now military leaders of character who will demonstrate fearless commitment in the execution of their duties.

The best officers were feted by President Uhuru Kenyatta in a colorful ceremony in Lanet Nakuru County.

They include Senior Under Officer Peter Mwendwa Kavuva of Kenya Army who was the Best Officer Cadet in leadership and command, the winner sword of honor, Cadet adjutant Jemimah Waweru Munyi of Kenya Air Force who was the best officer cadet in academic studies, Junior Under Officer Emmanuel Baya Yaah of the Kenya Navy who was the Best Officer Cadet in character development and winner character development award.

Others were Junior Under Officer Athmani Saidi Mnete Tanzania People Defence forces who was the best allied officer cadet in order of merit winner commandant award as well as Junior Under Officer Kevin Gitangu Mbuthia Architect Kenya Army, Junior Under Officer Hamisi Lubambo pay master Kenya Navy and Junior Under officer Muthii Sammy Njoka Legal Officer Kenya Airforce.

Fatma said they will join various ranks in the Kenya Defence Forces and in Allied Forces to take up their news roles

12 allied cadets from Burundi, Tanzania, Uganda and Rwanda were among those commissioned while another six have already been commissioned.