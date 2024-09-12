320 golfers to take part in Annual Legendary Golf Tournament at Ruiru

Over 320 golfers are expected to take part in this weekend’s ‘Legendary’ golf tournament at the par 73 Ruiru golf club.

The tournament brings together several legendary golfers drawn from across the country.

The 18-hole course will see action tee off at 6:40 am on Saturday morning, while the afternoon tee will start at 10:50 am- 1:30 pm.

“We are delighted to host some of the biggest names in the sport this weekend during the legendary golf day in Ruiru. We have partnered with some of the top corporate brands to organize this amazing journey that will see the winners grab top prizes. Our course is in a good shape, and the greens offer an enabling environment for players to compete,” said Ruiru Club Captain, JK Muraguri.

Rhodah Mukami an ardent golfer who was crowned the overall winner of the IPF golf tournament 2 weeks ago at the same venue having carded an excellent score of 41 stableford points will be one of the key players to watch including single handicap long hitting Bernard Omondi, Joe Muendo and Beatrice Waweru .

“I am looking forward to picking up from where I left having won over 240 top amateurs. It is going to be a very tough battle against the best golfers in the country, but I believe with my experience and good run of form I will emerge victorious in this tourney. My swing is there, and I intend to make a statement right from the onset,” said Ruiru-based player, Rhoda Muhunyo.