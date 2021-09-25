323 test positive for Covid-19 as positivity rate drops to 5.8pc

Kenya recorded 323 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday from a sample size of 5,606 tested in the last 24 hours bringing the positivity rate to 5.8%.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country now stands at 248,392 from a total of 2,533,467 cumulative tests conducted since March.

Of the new cases, 317 are Kenyans while 6 are foreigners. 156 males while 167 are females.

The youngest is a two-month-old baby while the oldest is 104 years.

The distribution of positive cases by age is as follows; 0-9 years (2), 10-19 years (10), 20-29 years (55), 30-39 (76), 40-49 (50), 50- 59 (48), 60 years and above (82).

Today 432 patients have recovered from the disease with 387 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 45 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 239,730 of whom 193,812 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 45,918 are from various health facilities countrywide.

14 patients have succumbed to the disease, two of them having occurred in the last 24 hours while 12 are late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in the months of March, April, July and September 2021.

This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 5,096.

New deaths by age; 0-9 years (0), 10-19 years (0), 20-29 (0), 30-39 years (2), 40-49 years (0), 50-59 years (2), 60 years and above (10).

Cumulative deaths by age; 0-9 years (57), 10-19 years (38), 20- 29 (139), 30-39 years (372), 40-49 years (594), 50-59 years (961) 60 years and above (2,935).

A total of 1,220 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 2,694 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

92 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 52 of whom are on ventilatory support and 40 on supplemental oxygen. No patient is under observation.

Another 375 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 361 of them in general wards and 14 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

In terms of County distribution; Nandi 71, Nairobi 41, Nakuru 30, Nyeri 22, Makueni 14, Kajiado 13, Kiambu 12, Kisii 11, Mombasa 11, Embu 8, Siaya 8, Murang’a 7, Garissa 6, Bomet 5, Kirinyaga 5, Laikipia 5, Machakos 5, Kakamega 5, Uasin Gishu 5, Marsabit 4, Isiolo 4, Bungoma 4, Nyandarua 4, Kitui 4, Busia 4, Meru 3, Samburu 2, Elgeyo Marakwet 2, West Pokot 2, Kwale 2, Baringo 1, Homa Bay 1, Turkana 1 and Kericho 1.

Vaccination

As of September 24th, 2021, a total of 3,600,187 vaccines had so far been administered across the country.

Of these, the total first doses were 2,713,427 while the second doses were 886,760. The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was 32.7%.

The proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 3.3%. The uptake of the second dose by Priority Groups is as follows: Others 288,609, aged 58 years and above 253,920, health workers 141,069, teachers 128,633 while security officers are at 74,529.

The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033.

