Mike Kisia bags Safari Tour leg at VetLab

Home player Mike Kisia emerged the winner of the second leg of Safari Golf Tour held at Vet Lab Sports Club.

The tournament attracted a total of 50 players drawn from Tanzania, Uganda , Zimbabwe, Malawi and host Kenya.

Kisia posted a gross score of 292.

Kisia’s returned 75 in the first round, 70 in the second, 75 in the third, and 72 in the fourth round. His outstanding efforts earned him the coveted first-place position, accompanied by a well-deserved prize of 150,000 Kenyan Shillings.

Upon receiving his award, Mike Kisia expressed his gratitude, saying, “I am honored to have emerged as the winner of the Betika Safari Tour’s second leg. The competition was fierce, and I appreciate the opportunity to showcase my skills. Thanks to the organizers and fellow players for making this event memorable.”

Veteran golfer Dismas Indiza from Mumias Golf Club and Samuel Njoroge from Railway Golf Club tied second, each concluding the tournament with a total score of 295. Both players walked away with prizes of 90,000 Kenyan Shillings.

“We are thrilled to witness such outstanding performances from the golf professionals in Kenya. Betika is committed to supporting the growth and development of golf in the country, and we look forward to continuing our partnership with the Kenya Golf Union and the Safari Tour. Congratulations to Mike Kisia and all the.” Said Erick Muiti from Betika

Philip Ochola, Chairman of the Kenya Golf Union, extended his appreciation to all participants, saying, “I want to thank each player for their exceptional performance and sportsmanship throughout the event. Your dedication contributes to the success of these events, and I look forward to seeing more remarkable displays in the upcoming tournaments.” F

urthermore, Chairman Ochola confirmed that there are four more events scheduled for the following year, promising continued excitement for golf enthusiasts.

He also announced that the top eight players from the series will have the prestigious opportunity to participate in the 2024 Magical Kenya Open, further elevating the significance of the Safari Tour.

Top eight finishers earned slots to feature in next years Kenya Open Championship.