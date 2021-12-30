3,286 test positive for COVID-19 from a sample size of 11,703

3,286 people have tested positive for COVID-19 from a sample size of 11,703 tested in the last 24 hours with the positivity rate now standing at 28.1%.

From the cases, 2,851 are Kenyans while 435 are foreigners. 1,648 are females, 1,638 are males while the youngest is an eight-month-old child and the oldest is 103 years.

Nairobi County recorded 1,176, Nakuru had 237, Mombasa 187, Kiambu 133, Nyandarua 127, Migori 122, Nyeri 115, Uasin Gishu 114, Siaya 110, Bungoma 87, Kisumu 86, Kakamega 76, Laikipia 61, Makueni 54, Tharaka Nithi and Kilifi 52 each, Murang’a 44, Busia 33, Baringo and Kajiado 32 each, Kisii 31, Meru 29, Kitui 27, Kirinyaga 25, Narok and West Pokot 23 each, Kwale, Homa bay and Embu 20 each, Bomet 19, Garissa and Kericho 18 each Taita Taveta 16, Vihiga 14, Trans Nzoia 11, Elgeyo Marakwet 9, Nandi and Machakos 7 each, Marsabit 6, Mandera, Turkana and Wajir 4 each while Nyamira had 1 case.

According to the Ministry of Health, 260 patients have recovered from the disease, 152 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 108 are from various health facilities countrywide.

4 patients have succumbed to the disease, one in the last 24 hours while 3 are late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in the month of December 2021.

A total of 935 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 22,771 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

41 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 20 of them on ventilatory support while 21 are on supplemental oxygen.

Another 207 patients are on supplemental oxygen and 182 of them are in the general wards while 25 patients are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

As of December 29th 2021 a total of 9,849,459 vaccines have so far been administered across the country. Of these, 5,762,977 are partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated are 4,086,482.