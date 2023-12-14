33 passengers escape death narrowly in Kipkelion West

A total of 33 passengers have sustained injuries following a tragic accident at Tunnel Trading Centre along Forte-Tenan-Muhoroni Road in Kipkelion West Sub-County.

This is after a bus they were travelling in lost control and veered off the road into a ditch.

Kericho County Police Commander Geoffrey Mayek who confirmed the early Thursday accident, said the driver lost control, while also trying to avoid hitting an immobile truck besides the road.

The injured were rushed to Forte Tenan Hospital and the Kericho County Referral Hospital for medical attention.

Mayek said the bus was heading to Busia, when the accident occurred, adding that there were no fatalities.

He called on motorists to observe traffic rules and drive with caution as the Christmas festivities approach.

“I am also urging passengers to also speak up and report careless driving and speeding cases to traffic police officers so that legal action can be taken against them to avert more accidents during the festive season,” added Mayek.