33 pupils from private School in Mwea test positive for COVID-19

33 pupils at Blessed Small Angels Academy, a private Primary School at Riandira in Mwea-West sub-county have tested positive for Coronavirus.

According to the Kirinyaga County department of health, the 33 were among 112 pupils tested for the virus after showing symptoms of the deadly disease.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe however says there is no panic at the institution saying they have team at the School assessing the situation.

He said while everything is under control at the moment, the Ministry will not hesitate to take action if the situation deteriorates.

The CS further clarified that there’s no shortage of vaccines for teachers and other workers in learning institutions across the Country.

The medics said all the affected pupils were from outside Kirinyaga County and had reported back after Schools re-opened last week.

Those who tested positive have since been separated from the rest of the pupils and placed on quarantine.