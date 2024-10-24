339 murder cases reported between August to October 2024

Case 1: Willis Onyango Aiyeko – Wells Fargo Employee

The body of 52-year-old Willis Onyango Aiyeko was discovered in a stream in Khwisero Sub-County after he was reported missing on October 21, 2024, in Siaya.

His partially decomposed body was found in the Mungowere stream, bringing shock and grief to his family.

Aiyeko, an employee of Wells Fargo, had disappeared under mysterious circumstances, with the family now waiting for an autopsy.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Homicide Unit is actively investigating the case, which has drawn attention due to its grisly nature and the location of the body.

Case 2: Yusuf Hussein – Wajir MCA’s Disappearance

In a puzzling case, a body initially believed to be that of Yusuf Hussein, an MCA for Dela Ward, was found floating in Lake Yahud, Wajir, on October 20, 2024.

Hussein had gone missing over a month earlier, on September 13, 2024, in Nairobi’s Makadara area. A post-mortem revealed the cause of death as a head injury due to blunt force trauma.

However, DNA tests later indicated that the body did not match Hussein’s. This has led to a continuing investigation by DCI Wajir, while the case of the missing MCA is being handled by Makadara DCI.

Case 3: James Nyaata Onchiri – Kajiado Advocate

The murder of Kajiado County advocate, 62-year-old James Nyaata Onchiri, has shocked the legal community.

Onchiri was last seen alive at a local canteen with his office messenger, Erick Ondiek. Chilling CCTV footage revealed Ondiek dragging Onchiri out of a bar before running over him with a vehicle.

The advocate’s body was discovered the following morning, with the cause of death determined to be chest injuries from blunt force trauma.

Ondiek, along with several suspects including bar staff, has been arrested as investigators seek more details on the motive behind the killing.

Case 4: The Eastleigh Triple Murder

Perhaps the most horrifying of the recent cases involves the brutal murder of a family of three in Eastleigh Estate, Nairobi.

The bodies of 38-year-old Dahabo Daud Said, her daughter Amina Abdirashid, and 13-year-old Nusayba Abdi were discovered in different locations on October 22, 2024.

Dahabo’s body was found in Machakos with her hands severed, while Amina and Nusayba were found in Nairobi.

The police later recovered two human hands in South C, raising further questions.

The DCI Homicide Unit is investigating this heinous crime, which has sent shockwaves through the community.

Case 5: Seth Nyakio Njeri – Thika Murder

The death of 23-year-old Seth Nyakio Njeri has added to the growing number of tragic cases.

Her body was found in her friend’s house in Thika on October 14, 2024. A post-mortem revealed that Njeri was strangled, with the cause of death identified as asphyxia.

This case is under investigation by the Homicide Unit, as the police attempt to piece together the circumstances that led to her untimely death.

Case 6: Victoria Mumbua – Taxi Driver’s Brutal Killing

The murder of Mombasa-based taxi driver, 37-year-old Victoria Mumbua, highlights the dangers facing drivers in the country.

Mumbua was reported missing on September 28, 2024, after making her last known call in Kwale County.

Police later arrested Edwin Ngetich Kipkemboi, who confessed to killing Mumbua and dumping her body along the Naivasha highway.

Forensic analysis has linked Kipkemboi to another murder of a taxi driver in Migori County, as well as several cases of robbery with violence targeting drivers.

The recovery of stolen vehicles with altered registration plates has further deepened the investigation.

Public Call to Action

Inspector General Kanja has called on the public to assist the police by reporting any suspicious activities or individuals to the DCI Homicide Unit.

The police have reassured the public that they are committed to bringing those responsible for these heinous acts to justice.