34 test positive for Covid-19 as 42 recover

34 people have tested positive for Covid-19, from a sample size of 1,283 tested in the last 24 hours bringing total confirmed positive cases to 337,768.

The positivity rate is now at 2.7% with cumulative tests so far conducted being 3,827,700.

Out of the new cases, 30 are Kenyans while 4 are foreigners.

20 are males while 14 are females with the youngest being a 4-year-old while the oldest is 93 years old.

In terms of County distribution; Nairobi 16, Kericho 6, Nakuru 4, Kiambu 2, Uasin Gishu 2, Garissa, Murang’a, Siaya and Taita Taveta 1 case each.

Distribution of positive cases by age is as follows; 0-9 years (3), 10-19 years (3), 20-29 years (4), 30-39 (7), 40-49 (6) 50-59 (6), 60 years and above (5).

42 patients have recovered from the disease, all from the Home Based and Isolation Care Program.

Based Care and Isolation program, while 53,565 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Fortunately, no patient has succumbed to Covid-19 therefore the cumulative fatalities remain 5,672.

Cumulative deaths by age; 0-9 years (62), 10-19 years (44), 20- 29 (151), 30-39 years (411), 40-49 years (652), 50-59 years (1,031), 60 years and above (3,321).

There are 46 patients currently admitted in our health facilities, while 381 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

1 patient is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and is on

supplemental oxygen. Another 10 are in the General Wards and are all on supplemental oxygen.

No patient is in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

Vaccination campaign

As of August 3rd 2022, a total of 20,797,482 vaccines have been administered across the country. Of these, 17,574,237 are doses administered to the adult population (18 years and above).

Another 1,871,497 are doses administered to those between 15 to 17 years, 311,221 are below 15 years but above 12 years while 1,040,527 are booster doses.

The total number of vaccines administered in the last 24 hours is

28,282 while the total number of people fully vaccinated in the last 24 hours is 10,568. Proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 34.2%.

The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033.