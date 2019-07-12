340 community health volunteer workers undergo training

340 community health volunteer workers were issued with certificates in Isiolo County after undergoing a training course on health issues.

Isiolo Governor Mohammed Kuti says the move is aimed at boosting health services in the County.

The health volunteer workers drawn from 10 wards in the County are the first beneficiaries of the training sponsored by the County Government in partnership with a Non-Governmental Organization.

Kuti urged the volunteer workers to utilize the newly acquired skills to improve health services in the County.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



Kuti says the County will commence on training the second batch of 700 volunteer workers to enhance efficiency and effectiveness in health services.

In addition the Governor says the training is not only to address the negative health indicators that the County is facing, but is also geared towards strengthening primary health care so as to prevent illnesses and minimize congestion at the Isiolo Teaching and Referral Hospital (ITRH) and two of its sub county hospitals.